Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the start of the year, the issue affecting markets the most was the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to acknowledge the problem of faster inflation. That changed recently when Chair Jerome Powell accepted the need to make fighting inflation priority number one. Although the markets breathed a sigh of relief, what wasn’t acknowledged was the cost of this policy.

As the Covid-19 stimulus and supply problems raised inflation rates to levels not seen in decades, Wall Street pressured the Fed to aggressively tighten monetary conditions. There was even talk of Paul Volcker-like rate hikes. With unemployment near the lowest level of the past 50 years, some traditional measures like the Taylor Rule indicate the target federal funds rate should be anywhere from 7.5% to 10% higher, instead of the current range of 1.50% to 1.75%. Financial markets cheered when the Fed changed its messaging from “inflation is transitory” to “we will not allow a transition from a low-inflation into a high-inflation environment.”

Contrary to his predecessor, President Joe Biden has no objection to higher interest rates and has expressed his confidence in the Fed’s ability to get inflation under control. However, there are second-order effects to higher rates to consider. When Volcker boosted rates to 20% in the early 1980s, the US had debt equal to just 31% of gross domestic product. Today it stands at 125%.

Advertisement

Though the federal government does not borrow exclusively at the front-end of the yield curve, over time, the cost of US debt is highly correlated to Fed policy. Currently, higher rates are desirable as inflation is deemed the biggest concern, but it might not be the case by the end of the year. According to the latest report from FiscalData.Treasury.Gov, the government is paying the following on its various forms of debt:

To understand what the Fed’s new policy might mean for the government’s fiscal situation, consider Treasury bills. Given that the Fed is in the middle of its rate hiking campaign, it’s more instructive to look at where bill rates will be at the end of the year as opposed to the current rate. Using the six-month forward six-month bill rate as a general approximation of the government’s bill financing rate for the start of next year, it has risen from 0.5% at the beginning of 2022 to 3.18% at present, marking a rise of 182 basis points. The cost of funding that portion of the government debt has increased by $64 billion.

A look at Treasury notes, which are federal debt securities with a tenor between two and 10 years, and arbitrarily choosing a five-year note as an approximation of the average duration of outstanding federal notes, shows the rate has risen from 1.43% at the end of 2022 to 3.19%. As maturing notes are rolled at the new higher rate, borrowing costs for this category will increase by $239 billion if nothing changes. Add in some bonds, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, floating-rate notes and inter-governmental holdings, and the Fed’s rate increases could have a serious detrimental effect on the nation’s balance sheet.

Advertisement

Back in the early 1980s when Volcker raised rates aggressively and total debt to GDP was 31%, the cost of that debt was 9%. But even though he almost doubled that rate to 16.5%, the total cost in actual dollars was just 2.3% of GDP. The thing to consider today is that the average maturity of all outstanding federal debt is about six years. Using a simple average of five and seven-year US Treasuries to approximate a six-year note, the cost of debt has risen by a much smaller amount, from 1.35% at the end of 2021 to 3.14%. However, with an elevated debt-to-GDP level of 125%, this much less substantive rise in has already cost 2.23% of GDP.

Although the Treasury market yield curve is signaling that the Fed will raise rates aggressively enough to slow the economy and inflation, it’s possible that the economy could prove resilient. In that case, an increase in the federal funds rate to 3.5% would not slow inflation meaningfully and a larger rate increase, like to 6% or 7%, might be required. Under that scenario, the cost of raising rates would be 6.25% of GDP, or $1.5 trillion.

There is currently little pushback to the Fed’s tightening campaign, but that will likely change in coming months as the cost of higher rates becomes clearer. Volcker is remembered with fond admiration for winning the battle over high inflation, but his policies were not always popular. During his tenure, farmers blockaded the main office of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington with their tractors in protest.Today, there is less fiscal space to accommodate higher interest rates and it will probably take a much smaller increase in rates to spark a similar public reaction. Under the right circumstances, the Fed could face significant pressure to not raise rates as much as needed. When the increase in the cost of funding the government’s debt results in the federal government being forced to cut back on spending, there will be a much different attitude about the Fed’s policies. So far, everyone has welcomed higher rates, but that could soon change.

Advertisement

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Believe It or Not, Market Has 3 Silver Linings: Mohamed El-Erian

• U.S. Debt Is Massive, Expanding and Under Control: Gary Shilling

• Biden Should Know That US Doesn’t Need More Stimulus: Karl Smith

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Kevin Muir is a former institutional equity derivative trader who now writes the MacroTourist newsletter.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article