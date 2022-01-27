One possibility is that crypto prices, even at current levels, are mostly a bubble and that crypto won’t do much that is useful. In that case lower crypto prices mean less purchasing power for crypto holders, but that doesn’t translate into less wealth for the economy as a whole. People who don’t own much crypto will, over the longer run, have greater command over goods and services. The crypto holders who were bidding against them will, over time, spend less. Purchasing power will shift to the non-crypto holders.