The crypto universe is just over 10 years old, and in the beginning there was very little besides Bitcoin. But what has happened since is financialization — you have more and more cryptocurrencies that do different things. Some of them, like Ethereum, have cash flows and can be valued on the basis of their cash flows. And the total market value of Bitcoin relative to the market value of all cryptocurrencies has been declining over time, and will continue to decline until one day it makes up less than 1% of the entire asset class — just like gold does today in the broader financial market.