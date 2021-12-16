The U.S. government and the Fed have pumped trillions of dollars into the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic through monetary and fiscal policy stimulus. Some of that money ultimately flowed into risky alternative assets like crypto and NFTs. But as the Fed tapers its stimulus, crypto assets are likely to be some of the first to fade.U.S. consumer prices have registered their largest monthly gains in decades recently. Inflation data for October, released Nov. 10, triggered a sell-off in Bitcoin as traders began anticipating the Fed turning off the spigot to slow inflation. The original cryptocurrency has now fallen roughly 30% from its early November peak. Bitcoin continued its decline Thursday after the Fed announced a day earlier that it would end its asset-purchase program sooner than anticipated and expects to raise interest rates next year.