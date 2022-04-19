Placeholder while article actions load

An investors’ darling has fallen. China Merchants Bank Co. lost about $16 billion in market value after the surprising departure of its long-time president, Tian Huiyu, who spent nearly nine years building the lender into a retail banking giant. Tian will get an administrative role at the bank’s largest shareholder, China Merchants Group, a Shenzhen-based state-owned enterprise, according to local financial-news website Cailianshe.

The unexplained change at the top hammered the shares. At first glance, the 11.5% drop in Hong Kong trading on Tuesday felt excessive. For historical reference, companies experiencing an unexpected CEO death — which academics use to study the impact of management shocks — between 1980 and 2008 saw an average 5.6% swing in their stock price on the day following the announcement. Did investors overreact to Tian’s being moved out and failure to get a promotion?

Not necessarily.

That’s because the management shake-up could signal trouble ahead for CMB’s innovative wealth-management business due to its exposure to the politically sensitive topic of property developers’ ballooning debt.

Under Tian, wealth management became a growth engine that contributed 16% of total revenue in 2021, up 2.4 percentage points from 2020. It’s now converting into an open platform, allowing other banks’ wealth divisions, mutual funds, and trust companies to put their own flagship online shops on CMB’s mobile-banking apps. More than 80% of this business comes from wealthier clients, which bodes well for fees.

This innovative business model, which partly explains why CMB commands a higher valuation than its peers, helped make its shares a favorite among fund managers. But can the bank stay on course after the boss leaves?

In China, a CEO’s political connections matter, especially for private enterprises. And CMB is not itself a state-owned enterprise; its parent, China Merchants Group, holds only about 30% of its shares. It has a diversified investor base, and mainland mutual funds own about 6.6% of its A-shares. This is different from bigger rivals such as China Construction Bank Corp., whose shares are mostly held by the sovereign wealth fund Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

So when the new chief arrives, it’s entirely plausible that the bank abandons or scales back the wealth-management push. Why? While lucrative and fast-growing, the business also touches upon a politically sensitive topic — real estate developers’ ballooning debt.

China’s indebted developers have borrowed in many ways, via bank loans, trust products, and bond sales. According to Autonomous Research, about 75% of developers’ 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of onshore notes are held in wealth-management products.

With only 7.2% of its loan book tied to developers, CMB does not have significant direct exposure to the troubled sector. But its wealth-management customers have a sizable one, including 93 billion yuan of non-standard assets sold to its wealthy, private banking clients. Even if the bank won’t have to absorb credit losses because it was simply acting as a broker, didn’t CMB in some sense enable the builders to become this indebted and insolvent?

Academic studies have shown that unlike private enterprises, political connections in SOEs can be a double-edged sword. CEOs are often incompetent bureaucrats too busy seeking promotions to bother with management — and their exit may even be a boon for the company or its stock price. But alas, China Merchants Bank is not really an SOE. To keep growing, its top bankers need all the political sway they can get.

