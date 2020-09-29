Wilson announced his departure as the paper’s staff votes on whether to unionize.
Wilson’s December 2014 hiring made him the first editor the newspaper had hired from outside its ranks. Since then, he has implemented a digital-first news strategy at the 134-year-old newspaper. The Dallas Morning News has been a Pulitzer Prize finalist in three of his years at the helm.
“Running a newspaper today is like swimming across a hot fudge river: You gorge yourself on the decadent pleasure of it, but you have to kick like hell to get to the other side,” Wilson wrote. “So I’m full, and I’m tired. My immediate plan is to just recharge.”
