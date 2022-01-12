In the past half century, the last seven years rank as the hottest on record, according to data published earlier this week by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The numbers show 2021 was the fifth warmest period in 52 years, and hotter than both 2015 and 2018. A surge in atmospheric methane, a greenhouse gas more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in contributing to global warming, helped make July the hottest single month ever recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. No wonder wildfires have become almost commonplace in many regions.