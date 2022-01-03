The balance of payments then reversed during the administrations of Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and his successor, Merkel. The main reasons were a liberalization of the labor market and deals between unions and employers to dampen wage hikes, which made German wares more competitive. Germany was by then in the currency union, so the euro did not appreciate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies as the old Deutschmark probably would have done in the same scenario. Viewed internationally, it was as though the entire German economy had made itself cheaper. Exports started booming.