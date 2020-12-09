1. What is systemic racism?

Systemic racism refers to the ways policies, procedures and institutions work to perpetuate disparities toward minorities, especially Black Americans. Most academics trace the term back to the book “Black Power: The Politics of Liberation” published in 1967 by Kwame Ture, previously known as Stokely Carmichael, and Charles V. Hamilton. The authors defined two types of racism: overt, in which individuals act with hatred or prejudice toward others causing harm or even death, and covert racism, to them more subtle but not less destructive. The phenomenon is also known as institutional or structural racism, terms that focus on the role organizations play in perpetuating discrimination.

2. How is it different from racist behavior?

Systemic racism can produce racial disparities even while being administered by people who consider themselves colorblind. Some scholars, like Eddie Glaude, the chair of the African-American Studies Department at Princeton University, argues that its purpose is precisely to allow White people to maintain a “willful ignorance” about race, and consider themselves innocent while Black Americans are kept at a disadvantage. Activists have worked to point out what they see as systemic racism in fields as diverse as education, health care, voting rights and even corporate dress codes.

3. Why does it exist?

Slavery in America evolved into a comprehensive system of racism that treated most Black Americans as property and governed much of the actions of free and enslaved Black people alike. Even outside the South, a number of states, including Illinois and Oregon, adopted exclusion laws banning Black settlers. After slavery ended, Southern states adopted so-called Jim Crow laws to enforce segregation that sharply limited opportunity for Black Americans. And even after the civil rights movement led to laws promising equal access to schools, workplace and even voting, discrimination remained.

4. How does systemic racism show up?

In almost every aspect of life: unemployment, wealth, health and education, among others. There are many studies showing that, on average, life conditions are just not the same for Black and White Americans. The Black unemployment rate has been higher than that of White Americans since at least 1972, and the gap hit a new high during the early days of the pandemic. Segregation and discrimination have had lasting impacts on the health and economic status of Black Americans.

5. How does systemic racism explain gaps like those?

One example is redlining, the practice of barring black neighborhoods from the benefits of federal mortgage support. In a country where decades of suburban expansion made real estate the main source of middle-class wealth, redlining cut Black families off from this unprecedented opportunity. In 2019, the typical Black family had less than 13% of the wealth of the typical White family, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve. Redlining has lowered house values in largely black neighborhoods: 74% of areas redlined by the federal government are low- to moderate-income today, and 64% of them are minority neighborhoods.

6. How did this come to bear during the pandemic?

Social and economic conditions in those communities make them more vulnerable to health care conditions like asthma or diabetes, and more likely to die of cancer. A 2014 study found that in the U.S., by age 23, nearly 50% of Black men had been arrested at least once. Experts say communities of color are often under-insured and hospitals tend to spend less on their health even though their need is greater than that of White communities. The elevated rate of Covid-19 among Black and Latino communities and their increased death rates were two stark reminders of how the country’s medical system has treated different people differently. Rates of infection of Covid-19 are more than twice as high for Black people as for White individuals.

7. Where else does it turn up?

Systemic racism also works in more subtle ways: Black men and women face bias for wearing their hair naturally in the workplace, for example. On Wall Street, even Black hires with 4.0 grade point averages from Harvard can find themselves regarded as “diversity hires” by White colleagues. Some unwritten rules for survival shared by Black bankers include “Adopt a White voice,” “Don’t laugh too loudly” and “Don’t talk about race.” These less obvious ways in which racism persists can look to many White people as individuals being insensitive, while the interconnection of racist practices across institutions stands out to Black employees.

8. Is the idea of systemic racism widely accepted?

It’s definitely not accepted by everybody. A September poll by the Pew Research Center showed that while 49% of adults thought the country hadn’t gone far enough in terms of equal rights between Black and White Americans, 15% said it had gone too far, and 39% said that current policies were about right. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning federal contractors and agencies from using terms like “White privilege” in diversity training. And police brutality is often dismissed as the work of “a few bad apples.”

9. What’s being done?

President-elect Biden has said his administration will address inequities in housing and the health-care system, and his early choices for members of his economic team included a number who are experts on the economic effects of racism. The House passed a police reform bill but a narrower rival bill was blocked in the Senate. More action took place at the state or local level. Some states have banned the use of choke holds by police.

10. What does this all mean for businesses?

In the months after the George Floyd protests, 87 of the S&P 500 companies made statements on racial injustice. Most said they would donate money to organizations that promote causes including education, diversity and representation, and many said they would change how they hire. The harder task is confronting racism baked into some business practices. There are more Black and Hispanic people who are “unbanked” or under-banked; members of those groups are also more likely to be denied when applying for credit, according to the Fed. Ending racism, on the other hand, could be a great business opportunity: According to research by a Citigroup economist, closing racial gaps would have generated an additional $16 trillion in economic output since 2000.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com