In a now-notorious 2012 pamphlet “Britannia Unchained: Global Lessons for Growth and Prosperity:,” Liz Truss and four other MPs elected in 2010 suggested that “the British are among the worst idlers in the world. We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There are clearly some exceptions to this slacker rule — at least in book publishing. It is only five months since Boris Johnson was defenestrated as prime minister and just over a month since Truss herself imploded in office, but we already have two accounts purporting to detail their demise. The Fall of Boris Johnson: the full Story by Sebastian Payne of the Financial Times, and Out of the Blue: The Inside Story of the Unexpected Rise and rapid Fall of Liz Truss, by Harry Cole and James Heale of The Sun and The Spectator respectively, are impressive feats of productivity. Out of the Blue especially — it was clearly written initially as a profile of a new prime minister and then reengineered as a political obituary.

The two books are full of insider gossip, like Victorian three-bird roasts involving various fowl stuffed into each other for Christmas feasting. Both volumes also, if unintentionally, demonstrate that the British political system needs serious fixing if the country is to have any chance of addressing its poor productivity, decaying infrastructure, collapsing health-service and struggling education system.

Johnson and Truss suffered from opposite problems. Johnson was a natural politician with a gift for making people feel good about themselves. But he had no interest in public policy beyond building monuments to himself. (During his time as mayor he half-jokingly suggested a statue of himself on the M4 highway as it enters the city so travelers “know when they’re coming to London.”)

Truss was perhaps the least natural politician of her generation with a gift for making people feel awkward. “I think I would be a very good prime minister,” she once told a visitor when she was foreign secretary, according to Out of the Blue. “There are just two problems. I am weird and I don’t have any friends. How can you help me fix that?”

Yet Truss was intensely interested in public policy. Moreover, she focused on the right issues: improving Britain’s productivity and incentivizing investment and growth. As a young MP, she didn’t take part in Brexit because she thought it was a big distraction from the country’s main problems — the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze. Completely right. As Foreign Secretary, she talked about creating a “network of liberty” that would call time on “introspection, protectionism and isolationism” and instead reinforce security ties with economic ties — a sort of “economic NATO.” Completely right again.

Still, Johnson and Truss had the same fatal flaw. They didn’t focus enough on delivering policy and improving the lives of the people who sent them to Downing Street.

Johnson was forever trying to dig himself out of Boris-shaped holes. Payne quotes a senior Tory MP saying: “He was always living on his wits, close to the edge, taking risks, blagging his way through, and relying on personality rather than preparation. It is a recipe for the wheels falling off.” During his time as mayor of London there had been enough people around to take care of running things while he sat back and took the credit. But at Downing Street he ran out of people who were willing to put up with his lying. Said a friend quoted by Payne, “Good leaders put around them people who don’t exacerbate their weakness, they offset them. The people who are most loyal to him feed his weakness.”

Truss had a mediocre or worse record at every job that she did. She “caused chaos rather than getting things done,” in the words of Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s chief advisor-turned-chief critic. As justice secretary and lord chancellor, “she alienated everyone,” according to one friend cited by Cole and Heale. As head of the department of international trade, she spent most of her time rolling over old trade deals with the European Union and got nowhere with the most important trade deal of all, with the US. As chief secretary of the treasury, she was cut out of decision making and left in the wilderness, telling anyone who would listen that she was “disruptor-in-chief.”

She was one of the worst leakers in a cabinet full of leakers, Cummings wrote in his blog: “Truss is the only minister I shouted at in number 10… I said to her: what are you doing leaking everything, stop, focus on your real job where you’re failing to grip your department, focus on that... ‘What do you mean the real job?’ she said... For her, leaking to the media was the ‘real job.’” (Cummings cited Out of the Blue co-author Cole as Truss’s favorite recipient of leaks.)

The other “real job” was crafting her image on social media. At the DIT, civil servants joked that the place should be renamed “the department for Instagramming Truss.” In her first five months as foreign secretary, more than 700 pictures of her were uploaded on the government’s official Flickr account — one for every five hours in the job.

This policy delivery problem is not confined to Johnson and Truss. It permeates the entire system. British politics is focused obsessively on the acquisition of power rather than on the successful exercise of power. High-flyers attract attention because they craft a compelling “story” about themselves — Boris the maverick or Liz the disruptor — rather than because they achieve something. Factions form behind the next big hope (and inevitably counter factions form to stop them).

Perhaps that’s because the established process is far more fun than implementing reform. There are conspiracies for the sake of conspiracy — all of which make the conspirators feel important. The plotting involves lots of posh meals — Payne relates that the dinner at the Garrick Club that marked the beginning of Johnson’s end involved roast pheasant, Grand Marnier soufflé and claret. Indeed, it involves enormous amounts of drink. Since David Cameron was prime minister, staff have smuggled alcohol into 10 Downing Street for “wine-time Fridays.” It was parties that finally did in Johnson. As well as a drunken MP: Chris Pincher, the assistant whip, went on a fondling spree when he got hog-whimperingly drunk at the Carlton Club.

According to insiders who spoke to Cole and Heale, Truss’s circle was more enthusiastic about alcohol than it was about think-tank pamphlets.

Max Weber famously wrote that, when successful, “politics is a strong and slow boring of hard boards.” That is impossible if your main focus is on political maneuvering, particularly if you’re hungover and under-slept. The most appalling consequence of Britain’s perverse political culture was Truss’s grand economic reform package, when she discredited free-market reforms by rushing ahead without due preparation, failing to subject her ideas to proper review and sacking everybody who was NQOT — “not quite our type” — including Tom Scholar, the experienced permanent secretary of the treasury.

The Conservative Party finally has a prime minister with a good track record of crafting and delivering policies — and a teetotaler to boot. But with just two years to go until the election it is probably too late for the Conservative Party. The problems are far too deep for an aging administration to tackle. Furthermore, the British press is, if anything, even more focused than the politicians on politicking rather than achievement. These two swift books are proof of the country’s journalistic priorities. The Conservative Party is too far gone in its long decline.

The job of cleaning up the system will fall to the Labour party leader, Keir Starmer. He has already started outlining a reform program by saying that Labor will abolish the House of Lords. He needs to go much further and address the structure of incentives in the government and the House of Commons. Should Britain create a proper prime minister’s department now that the office is more presidential than primus inter-pares? Should ministers be subjected to performance targets? Should parliament have a proper 9-to-5 timetable? Should drunkenness be discouraged? Dealing with these problems will be impossible once Starmer takes up office and is subjected to the fire hose of daily events. He needs to come into power prepared to perform the hard work of delivering results, not just playing at politics.

