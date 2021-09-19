The 2021 Covid-19 death toll for Americans under 18 is already higher than for all of 2020, even though overall Covid deaths are still lower, so the relative risk numbers will clearly look different for this year. But the under-18 death toll also remains very small (241 so far this year versus 198 in 2020) and most of that increase has been among teenagers, so I would guess that while Covid may turn out to be deadlier for kids this year than an average year of flu and pneumonia, it’s unlikely that it will kill nearly as many children as automobiles usually do. Also yes, there are lots of possible adverse effects of Covid short of death, but American Academy of Pediatrics data on Covid hospitalizations and a new U.K. Office for National Statistics study of “Long-Covid” symptoms indicate that children continue to experience both at far lower rates than other age groups.