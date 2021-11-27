Art in the metaverse makes news mainly because so much of it sells for what seem astonishingly high prices. But the prices aren’t why NFTs matter. They matter because more and more people will be spending more and more time in a “reality” that some consider as real as our own. We live after all in an age when at least one country — Barbados — has already arranged to open an embassy in one virtual world built atop the blockchain and is negotiating to do the same in others. Others will follow.