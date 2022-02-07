The other reason for hurry may be a desire to head off China, which is showcasing the digital yuan at the Beijing Winter Olympics. By early November some 140 million individuals had signed up for the e-CNY. But even in the People’s Republic, there is no national rollout date, and Alipay and WeChat Pay retain their stranglehold on electronic payments. Besides, Beijing’s intention to promote a rival to the dollar in cross-border trade and finance — which is presumably what worries New Delhi — will only become clear after the digital yuan makes its appearance in Hong Kong, perhaps via the wealth connect plan for the so-called Greater Bay Area.