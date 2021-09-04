The ‘Best Places to Live’ May Not Be the Best Places to Live — Pete Saunders

Newly released 2020 Census data give us a better sense of where Americans think the best places to live are. Cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Las Vegas continue to be popular, maintaining the strong population growth that’s defined them for the last half-century. Others, such as Buffalo and Cincinnati, have reversed decades-long declines in population, leading to proud claims of urban revival. Still more, such as Detroit and St. Louis, continued to lose people as they have for the last 70 years.

What’s also clear from the data, though, is that population growth may no longer be the best way to measure the health of U.S. cities. What look like the “best places to live” may not, in fact, be the best places to live. 

Read the whole thing.

We Don’t Know Enough About Risks to the Vaccinated — Faye Flam

Fidelity’s Hiring Spree Is a Cautionary Signal — Jared Dillian

California Will Be Fine If Larry Elder Becomes Governor — Tyler Cowen

Jack Ma’s Celebrity Friends Will Cost Him Billions More — Shuli Ren

Xi Is Forgetting the Very Thing That Made China Great Again — Michael Schuman

Space Junk, Long Feared, Is Now an Imminent Threat —  Adam Minter

What I Wish I Understood When Starting Out In My Career — Barry Ritholtz

The EU’s Guidelines on U.S. Visitors Sound Like Trade War Diplomacy — Lionel Laurent

The Jersey Shore Is Sinking. Do We Want to Save It? — Francis Wilkinson

More From Bloomberg Opinion

Here’s what we’ve been talking about this week.

• Watch:  Are You Ready for the Nuclear Fusion Revolution? with Robert George and Tim Lavin

• Listen: “Follow the Science” with Faye Flam: Breakthrough Cases, Boosters, and Confusion

• Listen: “Deep Background” with Noah Feldman: Giving Away Power with Matthew Barzun

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jessica Karl is a social media editor for Bloomberg Opinion. She previously interned for CNN Opinion and Nylon magazine.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.