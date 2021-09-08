Lastly, there is the supply of dollars to consider. The Fed has flooded the world with greenbacks to support the economy through the pandemic. One measure of the money supply, M2, has grown by $5.07 trillion, or about 33%, since February 2020 to $20.5 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This flood has eased somewhat in recent months but the effect of the Treasury Department running down its account at the Fed of late pretty much has the same effect of boosting monetary growth, meaning about $1.4 trillion dollars have been pushed into the market from such actions since late last year. The Treasury, however, is due to stop running down its account at the Fed this quarter.