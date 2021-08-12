The hardest part of the equation to slow the flow of drugs is on the demand side in the U.S., the largest global market. Federal and state programs for addiction treatment, which are part of the infrastructure bills moving through legislatures, can help. We should certainly consider broader legalization and regulation of marijuana, which still makes up a significant part of the illicit shipments. U.S. narcotics overdoses have nearly doubled over the last decade, even with interdiction keeping 250 tons of cocaine off the streets each year.