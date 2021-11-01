After that plays out, though, the obvious takeaway from a chart like the one above is that durable goods spending ought to revert toward the pre-pandemic trend. Maybe not all the way to it: we’ll surely see some permanent shifts in how people spend their money after the pandemic, especially relating to remote work, commuting and such. But durable goods are, at least in theory, durable. People will keep buying cars and dishwashers and SUVs but they don’t need new ones every month. The explosion of durables spending over the past year-plus should thus mean Americans won’t need to buy quite so much in the near future. This is both good and bad news for the economy: it implies that there’s an end in sight for the current supply-chain madness, but it also entails a higher risk of a negative growth shock.