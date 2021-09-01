The disconnection strategy comes conveniently ahead of what could be a difficult meeting for Lagarde. There is restlessness among the hawks on the governing council, who are pushing for the 1.85 trillion-euro ($ 2.2 trillion) pandemic QE bond-buying program to be scaled back before the nominal expiry date in March next year. There’s about 500 billion euros left in the envelope. The current monthly spend of 80 billion euro would be sufficient to use it all up, but several members likely won’t approve of maintaining it.