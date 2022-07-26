Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you think the Federal Reserve has problems in getting on top of inflation, spare a thought for the European Central Bank. On Thursday, President Christine Lagarde announced the ECB’s first interest-rate increase in 11 years — a bigger-than-expected rise of half a percentage point, bringing the policy rate from minus 0.5% to zero. She also introduced a forthcoming Transmission Protection Instrument, a debt-purchasing device meant to guard against “unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics.”

These measures, fine as far as they go, by no means guarantee an orderly return to economic stability.

Europe’s prices went up by nearly 9% in the year to June, about as fast as inflation in the US — but the causes differ in ways that make the ECB’s task a lot harder. Too much demand, something monetary policy can address, has played a leading role in the US. In the euro zone, not so much: The supply shock due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and interruptions to energy supplies is far stronger, narrowing the central bank’s scope for action.

Advertisement

Unemployment is higher in Europe than in the US as well, adding to the risks of tightening too much. Worst of all, conditions vary widely among the currency area’s members: Some are well-placed to cope with higher rates and some, burdened with heavy debts, aren’t.

That’s a lot for one central bank to handle — and it doesn’t help that Europe’s governments are in a state of disarray. In France, President Emmanuel Macron no longer commands a majority in parliament. Germany’s new leader, Olaf Scholz, has struggled to explain his policy on Ukraine and must now contend with new cuts in gas supplies from Russia. And Italy’s widely respected prime minister, Mario Draghi, has resigned in frustration over legislators’ refusal to work together.

Amid this vacuum of leadership, Lagarde and her colleagues are doing as much as they can. Given the circumstances, their reluctance to raise interest rates before now was justified. This first unexpectedly big increase makes sense because inflation has worsened and the ECB needs to show it’s on the job. And Lagarde is right to make no promises on where rates go from here, stressing that it will depend on how conditions evolve. (The Fed, by the way, would do well to adopt the same approach to its own forward guidance.)

Advertisement

Greater clarity, on the other hand, is going to be needed on the new “anti-fragmentation” instrument. The TPI will let the central bank buy the bonds of countries struggling to service their debts and facing high interest-rate spreads. Lagarde laid out general principles but wouldn’t be drawn on details. She declined to say whether Italian debt was on her list, insisting that the ECB would retain discretion within the framework of the euro area’s fiscal rules. Right now, it’s possible that even the ECB itself doesn’t know what that means, let alone the analysts studying its pronouncements.

They’ll soon find out, because the new instrument is likely to be tested. Financial markets were initially impressed by Lagarde’s announcements, but the mood didn’t last and the euro gave up its early gains. A heavily depreciated currency is still adding to inflation. The spreads on Italian and other debt haven’t narrowed. And the energy crunch is likely to get worse before it gets better.

In short, Europe’s half-built fiscal and monetary union is facing another brewing storm. It will struggle to meet this challenge unless member governments step up. Above all, they’ll have to cooperate more closely in managing their debts and sharing the burden of the energy squeeze — a job for elected politicians, not bureaucrats. If they expect to stand aside and let ECB do everything, they’ll shortly be disabused.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Can Mario Draghi Emerge From the Political Rubble?: Rachel Sanderson

• ECB’s Crisis Plan Fails to Convince Bond Traders: Marcus Ashworth

• What’s the Point of Hiking When Recession Looms?: Gearoid Reidy

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article