In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the attacks seemed to have changed America in lots of other ways beyond the rise of the security state. It was feared that the economic damage would be severe and lasting. It wasn’t. For aggregate measures such as GDP, employment and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, it seems to have been so fleeting that I’m not even going to bother with charts. The U.S. economy had already been in a recession since March 2001 as the technology-stock bubble deflated, and the attacks briefly accelerated the downturn, but by the end of the year GDP was growing again. The S&P retraced its post-attack losses in less than a month. Stocks started falling again after that and employment declines continued into 2003, but other factors such as the tech bear market and the “China shock” in manufacturing surely played a bigger role than 9/11.