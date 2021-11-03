None of this is to say we are doomed — there will always be emissions. But we now need to go beyond the big, lofty goals and get into the weeds of realistic solutions. These should also include battery recycling, prioritizing types that use less carbon-intensive materials, or emission caps on the battery and electric vehicle manufacturing process. Small companies like Nano One Materials Corp. and Euro Manganese Inc. are thinking about how to decarbonize supply chains for battery parts. Other, bigger players need to catch on, too. Without a sharper focus, we’ll just be chasing ambition in a much hotter world.