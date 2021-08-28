According to the UN, aquaculture could be the most sustainable method of protein production on earth if done right. Farmed salmon is the most environmentally intensive form of aquaculture — more resource-intensive than farmed tilapia, catfish and cod, for example — but salmon are frugal eaters compared to land animals. Fish generally need fewer calories because they’re cold-blooded and don’t have to heat their bodies or build layers of fat and fur for warmth. Nor do they need energy to resist gravity or walk upright on four legs. While it takes almost two pounds of feed to produce a pound of chicken, three for a pound of pork, and about seven for a pound of beef, it takes roughly one pound of feed to produce a pound of farmed salmon.