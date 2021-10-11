ETFs have some downsides, but they’re easy to navigate. For one, ETFs typically don’t trade at NAV, so it’s possible to pay more than the fund’s underlying holdings are worth. Investors can manage that risk by choosing ETFs that closely hug their NAV, and most do. Roughly two-thirds of ETFs traded at an average premium to NAV of 0.1% or less during the past 12 months, and about a third of those traded at a discount. Also, like all traders, ETF investors must make sure their trades are executed at or near the quoted price. The risk of an errant trade is exceedingly low for ETFs with a lot of trading volume. For thinly traded ETFs, investors can use limit orders to specify the least favorable price they’re willing to accept.