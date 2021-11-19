The EU observers will not just serve to whitewash a despot’s “election.” The decision to send them will help deepen a rift within Venezuela’s own opposition. It has grown frustrated in the last two years with Juan Guaido, the leader of the country’s National Assembly who is recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by more than 50 countries worldwide. The presence of observers will give legitimacy to elements of the opposition that favor a more accommodating strategy with Maduro.