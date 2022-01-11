In the meantime, that screeching sound you hear will be the ECB slamming the brakes on balance-sheet expansion. Broadly speaking, the ECB currently has three programs: a long-standing Asset Purchase Program (APP), the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) and a third incarnation of a plan to encourage banks to lend to the real economy known as targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTRO. The PEPP was launched in early 2020 to keep inflation expectations from falling, the ECB said at the time. Under this program, which is scheduled to end in March, the ECB has bought about 1.5 trillion euros of bonds. At its peak last year, the ECB’s combined purchases of bonds under the APP and the PEPP were 100 billion euros a month. Although purchases from the APP will be increased a little to help offset the end of the PEPP, direct ECB purchases will fall to 20 billion euros a month by the end of the year. Given that inflation has been so persistently high relative to its target, and short rates are still so negative, the ECB may even end the APP as early as October. Then there is TLTRO, which has allowed banks to fund themselves at up to half a percentage point less than the ECB’s deposit rate, currently -0.5%. Such funding was meant to be used for lending to the real economy, but the conditions under which banks could borrow at very cheap rates were easy to finesse. Although some institutions have simply used this program to cheapen their overall funding mix, there is little doubt others have used the money to buy government bonds, even riskier ones. Although we don’t know how much, the amount is probably large given that there are some 2.4 trillion euros of outstanding TLTRO loans. Those favorable terms run out on 1.2 trillion euros of the loans in June, and unless the terms are extended – and there is no rationale for doing so – we may soon find out just how much was used to buy riskier bonds. All things equal, the ECB’s balance sheet will probably contract by more than 1 trillion euros in June as its indirect support of bond markets diminishes.