Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with leaders of the European Union last week, and pressed his case not just for more arms but also for rapid admission to the EU. Maintaining supplies of arms and equipment is urgent and vital — but accelerating talks over EU membership is neither. In truth, it’s a dangerous distraction.

Ukraine is fighting heroically to defeat Vladimir Putin’s aggression, and Europe understands that rendering help is a moral and geopolitical imperative. The bloc’s military support so far has been effective, though hardly unstinting or delivered as promptly as it should have been. Ukraine needs more generous economic aid as well, to mitigate the vast material damage that Russia has inflicted. Europe’s governments acknowledge that maintaining and expanding their support serves their own security interests.

Given what’s at stake, the desire to go beyond this and accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the EU is understandable. Nonetheless, it risks escalating the conflict to no real purpose.

The idea of bringing Ukraine into the union isn’t new. Starting in 2014, a new trade and association agreement had already begun strengthening its economic ties to the West. After Russia’s invasion, it was granted candidate status on easier conditions than usual. Even so, starting from here, the track to accession couldn’t deliver full membership quickly.

The EU is a deep economic and political union. It entails expansive rights and obligations, and an elaborate system of shared sovereignty. Membership is a far more intimate and demanding collaboration than participation in a free trade area or membership of NATO. The pre-admission requirements are comprehensive and stringent — and need to be. Supposing Ukraine prevails in defending its homeland, it will be a big, poor country with a shattered economy, broken institutions, and a long history of corruption. Even if it wasn’t still fighting for its very survival, aligning with the conditions for accession wouldn’t be easy or quick.

For these reasons, many of the EU’s existing members don’t wish to speed the process, and some would prefer to see the idea shelved. The issue could therefore divide the union at a time when unity is crucial. The eagerness of the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen, to promote Ukraine’s bid adds to this danger. Von der Leyen is a civil servant, and her forthright advocacy on so grave a matter risks putting her at odds with many of the union’s elected politicians.

Most important, advancing Ukraine’s accession would be tactically unwise. The move would be a kind of escalation, giving Putin more to lose and making it harder for Russia to concede defeat — yet it would do nothing in the short term to help Ukraine’s people or strengthen their ability to fight back. For as long as this war goes on, Europe should focus on sustaining and increasing its material aid. This is not the time to be talking about expansion plans.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

