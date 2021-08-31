For those on my side of the Atlantic who have fallen victim to the U.S. ban, it is a good thing to see Europe show some teeth on this issue. U.S.-based Brookings Institution fellow Celia Belin has written forcefully about her own experience of a ban she calls “cruel.” She is a non-immigrant visa holder. Visiting her family in France would have meant the risk of not being let back into the U.S. to pursue her career. And the ban has more than a few inconsistencies, she writes. One of the ways around it is to travel via countries including Turkey, where cases have outpaced the EU’s.