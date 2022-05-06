Placeholder while article actions load

The Food and Drug Administration recently made it easier for people to get ahold of mifepristone — part of a combination of pills that can be taken at home to induce abortion — by allowing it to be prescribed without an in-person doctor visit and sent through the mail. But in clearing one obstacle to accessing medication abortion, the FDA put up new ones, including required certification for prescribers and dispensers. These rules aren’t guided by science and should be dropped. The pills are perfectly safe without them.

Eliminating the last barriers to medication abortion is a change that was overdue before the U.S. Supreme Court positioned itself to overturn Roe v Wade. It’s made more urgent by the prospect that many states may soon ban abortion.

A medication abortion typically involves first taking mifepristone to cause the uterine lining to detach, and then misoprostol to clear the contents of the uterus. Although the pills can be used to terminate a pregnancy only during the first 10 weeks, that time frame encompasses most abortions in the U.S. In 2019, almost 80% of abortions occurred during the first nine weeks of gestation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and medication abortions accounted for 42% of those.

The FDA’s approval of mifepristone in 2000 was viewed by women’s health advocates as an important step toward expanding access to abortion, which previously had been limited to surgical options. But to get the drug, women were required to see a health-care provider in person, and for many years they could take it only within the first seven weeks of a pregnancy, restrictions that limited its uptake.

This past December, the FDA lifted the in-person requirement, making permanent a Covid-era change that made the pills available via telehealth and by mail.

But as it permanently allowed mifepristone to be prescribed remotely, the FDA also created a new requirement that physicians and pharmacies be certified to prescribe and dispense the drug. It also instituted a new rule that patients must sign an agreement that they understand the drugs’ risks.

These barriers are unnecessary and could limit availability of medication abortion. They imply that the regimen is dangerous, when in fact its safety is supported by decades of data.

To be sure, some of that data come from patients using mifepristone in more restricted settings, under doctor observation. But two new studies provide strong evidence that mifepristone is safe when treated as any other medicine.

One of those studies was done during the early months of the pandemic, when health-care facilities were trying to limit the amount of time patients spent in clinics. That opened the door to offering medication abortions both in-person and via telehealth without the typical screens such as a pregnancy test, ultrasound and lab work. Tracking roughly 3,800 patients at 14 clinics, a team at the University of California at San Francisco found that it was safe to rely on patients’ medical history and a consultation alone.

These results demonstrate the value of telehealth and also underscore something that women’s health experts have long known: The earlier in a pregnancy an abortion is done, the fewer the side effects or complications, says Ushma Upadhyay, who led the UCSF study.

Another recent study looked at what happens when all guardrails are permanently removed from mifepristone access — when the drug is treated as any other prescription medication. This research was done in Canada, which in 2017 became the only country in the world to lift all restrictions on the use of abortion pills.

Canada’s single-payer health-care system allowed researchers at the University of British Columbia to track 300,000 abortions done in Ontario from January 2012 through March 2020. Easier access to the drugs led many more people to use them, it turned out. Before they were widely available, the pills accounted for just 2% of all abortions, but by the end of 2019 that share had risen to 32%. The overall numbers of abortions remained fairly steady.

There was no increase in health issues following medication abortions after access was widened, “which is to say that those remained exceedingly rare, and abortions continued to be very safe across Ontario,” says Laura Schummers, the researcher who led the study.

In a post-Roe world, this body of evidence supporting the safety of medication abortion will be increasingly relevant. If abortion is made illegal in a large swath of the country, abortion pills could become many women’s best option. Even more women will rely on out-of-state providers and pharmacies for prescriptions, whether via telehealth (when still legal in their state) or by driving to a neighboring state. But the existing certification process could limit the number of providers willing to prescribe and dispense mifepristone, leaving heavy demand for the few who are willing to get certified.

That could in turn increase the number of people whose best option is a “self-managed” abortion — done at home using pills bought online from overseas pharmacists. The data might support the safety of that approach from a health perspective, but there will still be legal risks. Women seeking abortions will need to have the wherewithal and resources to find the drugs and pay for them while minimizing the electronic footprint of their searches. (My Bloomberg Opinion colleague Parmy Olson’s take on the privacy concerns of accessing pills online is worth a read.)

The FDA should not add to the difficulty. It already has all the evidence it needs to change the rules so that mifepristone is treated as any other prescription medicine. It should break down those last barriers.

