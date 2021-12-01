Powell has shifted his allegiance to the second group, and you can see why. Inflation in both the U.S. and Europe is a lot higher than central banks expected earlier this year, and it’s no longer confined to parts of the economy directly affected by the pandemic. Granted, according to market-based indicators, investors are expecting U.S. inflation to fall back below the Fed’s 2% target within a couple of years, and to stay at 2% or thereabouts after that. But this is a bet on how monetary policy will respond to inflationary pressures through the medium term, not a judgement about the current mismatch between demand and supply.