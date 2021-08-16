When the U.S. finally established the dollar’s dominance in 1971, the gold standard it replaced was anything but golden or standard. Failure to recognize this and ensure a gradual transition to a new currency regime led to macroeconomic and financial-system disruptions that lasted well into the late 1980s, sowing the seeds of today’s economic inequality. In 1971, the U.S. was a middle-class nation; by 1990, it was anything but. A digital dollar is as inevitable as the gold standard’s demise, but a CBDC designed with equality as an afterthought will be a CBDC that comes at an unduly high cost not just to the economy and financial system, but also to the greater good.