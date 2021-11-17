If the specter of gradually raising interest rates from near zero is enough to cause a market panic, perhaps the Fed should take that as a sign that the financialization of the American economy has gone too far. During the last tightening cycle, equities plunged in late 2018 before the central bank could even fully reach its 2.5% neutral rate, forcing a hard pivot to rate cuts. It’s possible that after the recent sharp run-up in risk assets, investor sentiment would sour even sooner. If the Fed means what it says and wants to conduct monetary policy away from the zero lower bound, leaving stocks and credit markets hooked on stimulus isn’t the way to do it. When my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Matt Levine starts a column by saying “the basic issue is that right now everything is dumb,” and virtually everyone agrees, something is wrong.