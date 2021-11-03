So how high will rates need to go? This depends on how easily higher rates will tighten financial conditions and cool off the economy. So far, there’s little sign they’ll have much effect. Even as rising prices and wages have brought the expected liftoff date closer, stocks have kept going up and bond yields have increased only modestly. Homeowners and corporations are largely insulated from higher short-term rates: Most residential mortgages have fixed rates, and companies lock in much of their funding via longer-term borrowing. All this suggests that to actually rein in financial conditions and economic activity, the Fed will have to raise short-term rates by considerably more than what’s currently anticipated. The last time the central bank faced unresponsive markets, between 2004 and 2006, it had to increase rates at 17 consecutive policy-making meetings, to 5.25% from 1%. That episode may be a better template than the last business cycle.