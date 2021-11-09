The long-term story, the slightly scary story is, the last few cycles have not really gone according to plan. At no point, at least until now, have the central banks had to raise rates to shake off an inflationary and overheating economy. And what’s triggered recessions has instead been accidental bursting of asset price bubbles. And the scary bit is that each time it’s been a lower level of real yields, which has triggered that bursting of an asset price bubble. And it’s almost as though it’s taking a lower and lower level of real yields or a larger and larger degree of stimulus to keep investors holding on to fundamentally expensive assets.”