The BOE’s balance sheet of 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) is the equivalent of 40% of gross domestic product and proportionally the largest of the big four central banks. A quarter of its holdings will mature between now and end-2025 but all these (and coupons) will continue to be fully reinvested until the official bank rate of 0.1% is lifted to 0.5%, according to the new guidance. Yet the money markets are not pricing for any rate hike for at least a year and not until 2028 to half a percent, so it maybe several years before the balance sheet is meaningfully reduced, as Bailey suggested last year. It is quite the disconnect between hawkish rhetoric and dovish reality.