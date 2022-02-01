If the Fed eschews selling agency mortgage-backed securities, it will be a painstakingly slow process to transform the Fed’s securities holdings to primarily Treasuries. This is because these securities mostly consist of 30-year fixed-rate mortgages that won’t be paid off in full until decades in the future. Repayment rates are determined by principal amortization and the prepayment of mortgages when people sell their homes or refinance their mortgages. With mortgage rates likely to rise further, refinancing activity will likely be low. This is likely to limit the amount of agency MBS prepayments to around $30 billion a month or so. That’s a drop in the bucket relative to the Fed’s $2.7 trillion in holdings. This means that if the Fed wants to transition relatively quickly to an all-Treasury portfolio, agency MBS sales will need to be put on the table at some point.