To address the threat of rising inflationary expectations, the Fed must act quickly and aggressively. Specifically, it should be prepared to initiate a sequence of meeting-by-meeting rate increases in the first half of next year, and to keep going until inflation comes back down near 2%. Such a steep path of tightening could take short-term interest rates well above the 2.5% level that Fed officials consider to be “neutral,” far higher than what they’re currently forecasting. This would come as a shock to markets and would entail some immediate economic pain. But it would eliminate the risk of a lot more pain in the future.