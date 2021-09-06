Not that there is any sign that imbalances in the real economy will get resolved any time soon. While U.S. GDP returned to its pre-pandemic level in the second quarter, labor markets remain in a state of unprecedented disruption. The pandemic has displaced more than 5 million U.S. employees, or 3.3% of the labor force, but it has also shrunk the pool of available labor by 3 million, or 2% since 2019. What’s more, the U.S. working age population (the cohort aged 15-64) is no longer growing.