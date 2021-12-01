First, and most importantly, the economic picture has changed, suggesting that the Fed might need to start raising interest rates sooner to keep inflation in check. Consumer prices have kept rising at a fast pace: The Fed’s preferred measure, the core price index for personal consumption expenditures, was up 4.1% in October from a year earlier, more than double the central bank’s 2% target. Private-sector wages have increased 4.6% over the past year, the fastest pace since the 1980s. According to a New York Fed survey, the median household expects inflation to average 4.2% over the next three years, up from 2.7% a year earlier and the highest reading in the survey’s history. The labor market has tightened rapidly: The number of unfilled job openings is unusually high, both in absolute terms and in relation to the number of unemployed people, and people are quitting jobs at the highest rate on record.