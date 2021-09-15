The key point is that the Fed now has to contend with two dangers, not one. The first is that the economy might stall and need renewed demand-side support; the other is that elevated inflation will persist and prove difficult to reverse. Although consumer prices rose by a relatively modest 0.3% in August over the previous month, this second danger should not be underestimated. The idea that the Fed can afford to wait until excessive inflation is an established fact and then move to reduce it — gradually and painlessly — is wrong. At that point, cutting inflation might be much harder than optimists suppose.