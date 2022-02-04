So if the economy is doing so well, what does that mean for the Fed? As of its December policy-making meeting, the median forecast among Fed officials was remarkably benign: They expected year-over-year inflation to subside to 2.6% as the central bank increased its short-term interest-rate target from near zero to a still-accommodative level of about 1%. Since then, though, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation has remained well above its 2% target — at 4.85% for December. And the latest jobs report showed average hourly earnings up 5.7% from a year earlier — raising the risk of an upward spiral in which wage and price growth reinforce each other.