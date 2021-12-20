Thus, one must look elsewhere to understand whether and how the Fed’s stance has changed. Consider, for example, the central bank’s projections for unemployment and inflation. They offer a good indicator of what officials want to achieve, because they assume appropriate monetary policy. As of December 2020, the median two-year forecast was for inflation to remain below 2% and for unemployment to decline from 6.7% to 4.2%. Now, the Fed is aiming for inflation to fall from 4% to 2.3% over the next two years, while the unemployment rate remains mostly below 4%.