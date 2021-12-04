Imagine a gazelle in the savanna. It hears a rustling in the grass, and flees. It’s only the wind. Inaccurate pattern recognition has caused it to mistake the sound for a cheetah. Still, this gazelle is going to survive longer than one that hasn’t learned to run when the grass rustles. The downside of seeing a pattern that isn’t there is drastically less than the consequence of not seeing a pattern that is there. Harvey himself is hardly indifferent to the evolutionary argument (the gazelle example comes from one of his keynote speeches). He uses it as an example of why finance research turns up so many factors that don’t work: We have an evolutionary disposition toward errors that are false positive (Type I in the statistics jargon), rather than false negative (Type II).