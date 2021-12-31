Yet there is no need to worry overly about Italy. Though the ECB may be planning to buy less overall, it has finally learned lessons about how to prepare for inevitable future crises, This time it has baked plenty of flexibility into its still considerable firepower. The Governing Council has been deliberately vague in revealing how much monthly QE it will be undertaking in the first quarter. It could be substantial: There is still a lot of headroom left for the PEPP. Even though it will be retired, the reinvestment of its existing 1.85 trillion euro holdings will comprise around 150 billion euros annually. It will still be buying many tens of billions of euros of new purchases monthly for the foreseeable future. No drought here.