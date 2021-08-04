The recently redesigned Ford Escape is a fine crossover SUV, but it’s the Escape Hybrid that stands out in Ford’s lineup. It’s also Edmunds’ current top-ranked hybrid SUV. Available with front- or all-wheel drive, the roomy and comfortable Escape Hybrid offers excellent fuel economy without sacrificing much in terms of performance. We also like the Ford’s available in-car tech and driver aids as well as the generally smooth ride quality. As with some rivals, Ford also offers a plug-in hybrid variant with an estimated 37 miles of electric-only range. The biggest drawback is the Escape’s cargo space, which is slightly less than what some rival small SUVs offer.