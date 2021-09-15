Permanent policies, such as whole life, generally stay in force until you die and include an investment account. You can withdraw or borrow against the policy’s cash value while you’re still alive. The growing popularity of digital investments can make traditional whole life policies less enticing as investment opportunities to the younger generations, Dunn says. If you just want your life insurance to cover your death and not act as an investment vehicle, you may want to consider term life insurance. Term life covers you for a set number of years, does not have an investment component, tends to be less expensive than permanent policies and is typically sufficient for most people.