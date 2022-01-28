Stocks such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared in the first half of last year, driven by individual investors spurring each other on to squeeze short sellers. The reckoning has been brutal. Both stocks are down 70% from their 2021 peaks. The Roundhill MEME exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of stocks with elevated social-media mentions, has lost more than a third of its value since its debut in the first week of December.