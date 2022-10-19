Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The investment seemed virtually risk-free, guaranteeing hefty returns after only a short period of trading. By exploiting how Germany once taxed dividend payments, dozens of bankers, brokers and lawyers helped investors snatch billions of euros from the national treasury. A decade later prosecutors won their first convictions for tax crimes. By late 2022, some 1,600 people were facing investigation in Germany alone in what’s come to be called the Cum-Ex affair.

1. What’s a cum-ex trade?

The trades exploited an interpretation of the tax code that appeared, at the time, to let multiple people claim ownership of the same stock and — crucially — the right to a refund of taxes withheld from dividends. The transactions relied on the sale of borrowed shares just before a company was scheduled to pay dividends. This enabled more than one investor to claim a refund on a tax that was paid only once, according to German authorities. The practice was named after the Latin terms cum/ex, meaning with/without, because the stock was sold with — but delivered without — a dividend payment.

2. Why is it controversial?

For years tax authorities granted the refunds despite having knowledge that the process could lead to multiple payouts. While there were several attempts to mend the practice, in 2007 lawmakers said tax officials had to tolerate occasional incidents. Law enforcement authorities, however, started to investigate a few years later, arguing that parliament had focused on the unintended side effects of legitimate transactions — not trades set up deliberately to generate tax refunds. Prosecutors argue that people involved in the transactions knew they were double-dipping on the refunds. The practice ended in 2012 when Germany revamped how it collects dividend tax. Similar deals were being reviewed in Denmark and Belgium.

3. Which banks and investors used it?

According to a parliamentary inquiry, the practice was first noticed by banks as early as the 1990s. A decade later, transactions were set up by traders at structured finance units of banks, mainly in London. Cum-Ex spread beyond the banking industry as some former bankers set up funds to allow wealthy individuals to take advantage of the loophole. Many investment banks across Europe and the US participated at some level: buying or selling stock, lending shares to the short seller, providing capital or acting as custodians.

4. How wide are the investigations?

At least half a dozen probes were started in Germany, with one in Cologne being the broadest. Major banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have seen their Frankfurt offices raided. At Deutsche Bank AG alone, dozens of former and current employees were under investigation, including five former board members. Its headquarters as well as the home of a former co-chief executive officer, Juergen Fitschen, were raided in October 2022. The banks say they are cooperating with prosecutors. Investigations were opened in other countries including Belgium and Denmark.

5. Has anyone been charged and/or convicted?

Yes. Former M.M. Warburg Chief Executive Christian Olearius in July 2022 became the first leading banker to be charged. A former colleague described as his “right-hand man” was convicted of aggravated tax evasion in 2021 and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. Hanno Berger, a German tax attorney, made a partial confession in a German court after being extradited from Switzerland. Executives linked to Duet Group, a London asset manager, were charged in Germany in September. Paul Mora, a former investment banker at UniCredit SpA’s HVB unit from New Zealand, was placed in 2021 on Interpol’s Most-Wanted list. Two former London bankers were convicted in 2020 but given suspended sentences after cooperating with Cologne investigators. Germany’s top criminal court in July backed these verdicts, dubbing the trades a “blatant money grab.” The cases are likely to continue for years.

