The River Main flows past commercial and residential property as skyscrapers stand in the financial district as the city skyline is seen from the 15th floor pantry area inside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. In a tweet with the hashtag #Brexit, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein on Thursday hailed “great meetings” he had in Frankfurt and said he will spend a lot more time there. (Bloomberg)

The investment seemed virtually risk-free, guaranteeing hefty returns after only a short season of trading. By exploiting how Germany once taxed dividend payments, dozens of bankers, brokers and lawyers helped investors snatch billions of euros from the national treasury. A decade later many of them face prosecution for tax crimes, fines and potentially jail time in what’s come to be called the Cum-Ex affair.

1. What’s a cum-ex trade?

The trades exploited an interpretation of the tax code that appeared, at the time, to let multiple people claim ownership of the same shares of stock and—crucially—the right to a refund of taxes withheld from dividends. The transactions relied on the sale of borrowed shares just before a company was scheduled to pay dividends. This allowed more than one investor to claim a refund on a tax that was paid only once, according to German authorities. The practice was named after the Latin terms cum/ex, meaning with/without, because the stock was sold with -- but delivered without -- a dividend payment.

2. Why is it controversial?

For years tax authorities granted the refunds, despite knowledge that the process could lead to multiple payouts. While there were several attempts to mend the practice, in 2007 lawmakers said tax officials had to tolerate occasional incidents. Law enforcement authorities, however, started to investigate a few years later, arguing that parliament focused on the unintended side effects of legitimate transactions -- and not trades set up deliberately to generate tax refunds. Prosecutors argue that people involved in the transactions knew they were double-dipping on the refunds. The practice ended in 2012 when Germany revamped how it collects dividend tax. Similar deals are being reviewed in Denmark.

3. Which banks and investors used it?

According to a parliamentary inquiry, the practice was first noticed by banks as early as the 1990s. A decade later, transactions were set up by traders at structured finance units of banks, mainly in London. Cum-Ex spread beyond the banking industry as some former bankers set up funds to allow wealthy individuals to take advantage of the loophole. Many investment banks across Europe and the U.S. participated at some level: buying or selling stock, lending shares to the short seller, providing capital or by acting as custodian banks.

4. How wide are the investigations?

There are three probes in Germany, with Cologne being the broadest. While there are roughly 50 suspects in Frankfurt, Cologne prosecutors are targeting hundreds of bankers, lawyers and investors. At Deutsche Bank AG alone, about 80 former and current employees are under investigation. The Frankfurt-based lender says it never directly participated as a short seller or buyer in Cum-Ex deals, and it is cooperating with the authorities.

5. Has anyone been charged?

Frankfurt prosecutors in 2017 filed charges against six people: a lawyer and five bankers. Two of them, both former London investment bankers, have also been charged in Cologne, where they are cooperating with the probe. Aggravated tax evasion in Germany carries a maximum sentenced of 10 years in prison. The two bankers, and half a dozen other cooperating suspects, are betting that their help to uncover a multibillion-euro scheme will spare them any jail. While German law allows various ways to reduce or even waive a sentence, the ultimate decision will be up to the judges. Some suspects, however, fiercely fight the charges as they claim the deals were in line with the law. There’s still debate over whether the tax refund claims were criminal at the time and courts will have to decide.

6. How long will this go on?

The probes are likely to continue for another few years. While banks may be interested in reaching deals, Cologne prosecutors are waiting to see how many high-profile suspects they can hold responsible. Some settlements, though, are inevitable because the justice system doesn’t have the capacity to try hundreds of suspects.

To contact the reporter on this story: Karin Matussek in Berlin at kmatussek@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Melissa Pozsgay

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.