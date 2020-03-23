1. What’s a cum-ex trade?

The trades exploited an interpretation of the tax code that appeared, at the time, to let multiple people claim ownership of the same stock and — crucially — the right to a refund of taxes withheld from dividends. The transactions relied on the sale of borrowed shares just before a company was scheduled to pay dividends. This allowed more than one investor to claim a refund on a tax that was paid only once, according to German authorities. The practice was named after the Latin terms cum/ex, meaning with/without, because the stock was sold with — but delivered without — a dividend payment.

2. Why is it controversial?

For years tax authorities granted the refunds, despite knowledge that the process could lead to multiple payouts. While there were several attempts to mend the practice, in 2007 lawmakers said tax officials had to tolerate occasional incidents. Law enforcement authorities, however, started to investigate a few years later, arguing that parliament focused on the unintended side effects of legitimate transactions — and not trades set up deliberately to generate tax refunds. Prosecutors argue that people involved in the transactions knew they were double-dipping on the refunds. The practice ended in 2012 when Germany revamped how it collects dividend tax. Similar deals are being reviewed in Denmark.

3. Which banks and investors used it?

According to a parliamentary inquiry, the practice was first noticed by banks as early as the 1990s. A decade later, transactions were set up by traders at structured finance units of banks, mainly in London. Cum-Ex spread beyond the banking industry as some former bankers set up funds to allow wealthy individuals to take advantage of the loophole. Many investment banks across Europe and the U.S. participated at some level: buying or selling stock, lending shares to the short seller, providing capital or by acting as custodian banks.

4. How wide are the investigations?

There are half a dozen probes in Germany, with one in Cologne being the broadest. Prosecutors are targeting hundreds of bankers, lawyers and investors. At Deutsche Bank AG alone, about 80 former and current employees are under investigation, including five former board members. The Frankfurt-based lender says it never directly participated as a short seller or buyer in Cum-Ex deals, and it is cooperating with the authorities.

5. Has anyone been charged?

Two former London bankers who were charged in Cologne were convicted in March but given suspended sentences after cooperating with investigators. Frankfurt prosecutors in 2017 filed charges against the two men along with a lawyer and three other bankers. They also charged six former Maple Bank employees and a Freshfields lawyer in Dec. 2019. Aggravated tax evasion in Germany carries a maximum sentenced of 10 years in prison.

6. How long will this go on?

The probes are likely to continue for another few years. A state justice minister said he expects a cascade of new indictments. While banks may be interested in reaching deals, Cologne prosecutors want to bring charges against high-profile suspects. The Bonn court hearing the Cologne cases will expand its staff to handle the new wave of charges. Some settlements, though, seem inevitable because the justice system still won’t have the capacity to try hundreds of suspects.

