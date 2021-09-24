There are half a dozen probes in Germany, with one in Cologne being the broadest. Prosecutors are targeting hundreds of bankers, lawyers and investors. At Deutsche Bank AG alone, about 80 former and current employees are under investigation, including five former board members. The Frankfurt-based lender says it never directly participated as a short seller or buyer in Cum-Ex deals, and it is cooperating with the authorities. Suspects are also being chased abroad. Authorities put Paul Mora, a former investment banker at UniCredit SpA’s HVB unit who lives New Zealand, on Interpol’s Most-Wanted list. Meanwhile Switzerland in August decided to extradite Hanno Berger, a German tax attorney who had been living in the country since police raided his Frankfurt-based law firm nine years ago over Cum-Ex. Berger is fighting the decision, and both he and Mora reject the allegations.